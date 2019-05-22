Brothers in Pen has been featured in a podcast!

There is a wonderful organization in Skagit County, Washington, called Underground Writing, a “literature-based creative writing program serving migrant, incarcerated, recovery, and other at-risk communities in northern Washington through literacy and personal transformation. Underground Writing facilitates generative readings of literature spanning the tradition—from ancient texts to those written in our workshops. Honoring the transforming power of the word, we believe that attentive reading leads to attentive writing, and that attentive writing has the power to assist in the restoration of communities, the imagination, and individual lives.”

Last March, the good folks of Underground Writing, Matt Malyon and Alvin Shim, interviewed me about Brothers in Pen. The podcast, entitled “Community Spotlight: Zoe Mullery & Brothers in Pen,” was aired on April 22, and it’s taken me exactly a month to get the word out on this blog. Fortunately, Brothers in Pen doesn’t get old, so listen at your leisure.

On the same day, I read some short excerpts from various pieces from the class, and that recording of me reading those excerpts was released as a separate audiozine. You can hear those here. The following excerpts were selected (note: these are not complete stories but excerpts from stories):

In other Underground Writing news, they invited Brothers in Pen writers to write letters of encouragement and advice to young men and women who are entering juvie, with the idea of including the letters in a kind of hope packet for them as they find themselves in a difficult place. It was a wonderful assignment and many heartfelt letters were written. When UW completes the project, I’ll share from those letters—they were beautiful.

Thanks to Matt and Alvin for creating this bridge between Brothers in Pen and Underground Writing. I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.